MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – Parts of the state are bracing for the remnants of what was once Hurricane Ida.

However, some communities are still dealing with the aftermath of Tropical Storm Henri, which hit the state a little more than a week ago.

Manchester is already on standby for whatever Ida’s remnants bring.

Flash flooding concerns include areas like Hop Brook.

On Wednesday, the brook was low, but the water was rushing with tree debris surrounding the brook.

With Henri’s downpours, the brook flooded Charter Oak Park.

While flood waters are gone, there’s still damage that was left behind. The ground is still saturated and some of the fencing and poles are down.

Ahead of Ida, Manchester’s public works crews spent much of this week clearing catch basins and preparing town roads for the storm while also working on repairs from Henri.

City officials say basement flooding and even some road washouts are possible.

Channel 3 meteorologists say remnants of Ida are expected to bring several inches of rain.

