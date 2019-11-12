NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A fall during a practice led to the death of a star gymnast at Southern Connecticut State University.

The loss of 20-year-old Melanie Coleman of Milford left a huge void not only among a close-knit family, but the communities of two schools.

Counselors will be available at SCSU on Tuesday and at Jonathan Law High School in Milford.

Officials said Coleman slipped off the uneven parallel bars and suffered a severe spinal injury.

Coleman died on Sunday.

Those who knew her said they are not looking to place blame. However, they are looking for answers on how to cope with the loss of such a talented and caring young woman.

Sadness engulfed not only the SCSU campus in New Haven, but the Jonathan Law High School community in Milford.

"Even though she was busy with her college work, and commitments, she continued to give back to the Law community, helping our younger gymnasts along the way," said Francis Thompson, principal, Jonathan Law High School. "The Coleman Family has deep roots here. They’re family and we send out sincerest condolences to them.”

"The family has been together for the past three days supporting each other," said Thomas Alberti, New Era Gymnastics. "It’s going to take a lot of help in the community to continue that support for them."

A GoFundMe webpage has been established online to help the family. The link can be found here.