HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – COVID cases in Connecticut and across the country are on the rise.
In Connecticut on Thursday, the state’s positivity rate was at 2.35%
Also, on Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control classified New Haven County as having a 'substantial’ level for community spread. New Haven County joins Hartford and New London counties, which were identified as ‘substantial’ on Wednesday.
East Hartford, along with some other towns and cities in Hartford County, have kept their vaccination clinics up and running, urging those to get the shot.
“East Hartford is experiencing a similar increase in cases as is most of the state. So honestly, it’s not surprising that we are seeing this designation as an area of substantial transmission as a county,” said the town’s Director of Health and Social Services Laurence Burnsed.
He said those getting COVID-19 right now are mostly those in their 20s and children.
“What we are seeing here is what the state is seeing as a whole, which is those people experiencing COVID now are largely unvaccinated individuals,” Burnsed said.
They’re offering a variety of vaccination clinics, including one on Friday at their farmer’s market.
They have also been conducting outreach and education for their residents, which includes volunteers going door-to-door, speaking with residents about getting vaccinated and answering questions about the vaccine.
When it comes to the potential for mass vaccine sites to reopen, Burned said “my understanding is our state partners have said they may be ready if we get to that point of mass vaccinations, but when we are talking about the state as a whole, the majority have received their vaccines. We are trying to find the individuals on the fence for various personal reasons.”
In New Britain, they’ve been offering vaccine clinics all along, with many of them offering six-days a week in various locations.
To find a vaccine clinic in New Britain, click here.
For a clinic in East Hartford, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.