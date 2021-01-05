MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout ramps up, it appears some municipalities have had hiccups during recent clinics.
During one of the first municipal clinics last week, employees at Middletown City Hall were offered vaccines, but they were not in the first group of those eligible.
The city’s acting health director explains the limited number of Moderna shots delivered by the state come frozen, 10 shots per vile.
Once thawed, they have a short time frame to administer them.
Last Wednesday, when some failed to show up for their vaccine appointment, the decision was made to not throw out the dozen or so left-over shots, but to offer them to city workers.
“But we didn’t have plans in those first 48 hours for having extra doses, for having people not show up for clinics. Something that maybe we should have planned for,” said Middletown Mayor Ben Florsheim.
He said they now have their plan in place for future distribution.
Middletown City Councilman Anthony Gennaro says he’s gotten negative feedback on social media from first responders critical that City Hall workers got shots.
Gennaro, a retired police officer, said let’s learn from this and move forward.
“Seems that everyone that’s wanted the shot has been getting them. There are some people that are waiting to see how it goes first before they get them,” he said.
Florsheim said they’ve worked out the bugs and the next group to be vaccinated are the school nurses, and nothing will go to waste.
“We are not going to make political excuses for why the vaccines aren’t getting used,” Florsheim said.
Vaccinations for the first responders will wrap up this week, going each morning to the firehouses.
As the state continues to roll out vaccines, more information is being learned about the efforts in place to make sure doses are not wasted.
The Department of Public Health (DPH) has a policy in place to make sure all doses meant to vaccinate individuals who are eligible in the current phase are used.
DPH has outlined what should be done in order to use all doses, including:
- Proactive planning – maintain a waitlist: Maintain a waitlist of individuals who can be called in at short notice at the end of a clinic day should there be leftover doses – these can be from local EMS, Medical First Responders, or Medical Groups in your area. Establish a point of contact with these groups or a list of individuals with contact information. The waitlist could also include staff members of your clinics who have received first doses once they are in the window for second doses.
- Active management – call in people from the waitlist: Near the end of the clinic day, if it seems that there will not be enough individuals to receive vaccine to make full use of a vial, call individuals in from your waitlist.
- Active management – deferral of vaccination: If there are not enough people at the end of the clinic day to make use of an entire vial, consider deferring administration to the next day, asking these individuals to return the next day for their vaccine. For example, You can tell 4 individuals who may be asked to return that they are enabling an extra 6 people to receive vaccine (in the case of a 10-dose Moderna vial).
However, if a large number of doses are at risk of being wasted, there should be a back-up plan and efforts must be taken to ensure the doses are stored at the appropriate temperature, DPH said.
In the event of a temperature excursion that requires a large number of doses to be used in a short time window (e.g., 12 hours), the Dept. of Public Health said the focus should be on administration of the vaccine to people in the current phase of eligibility.
If all other efforts have been made and current phase-eligible individuals are not available, vaccination can proceed to folks in the following sequence: Individuals 75 years of age or older; Frontline essential workers (define); Individuals 65-74 years of age; Others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.