ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -- The incoming rain could be problematic for parades and other outdoor events this weekend.
Most towns had to cancel their parades last year because of the pandemic. So, everyone is crossing their fingers hoping Mother Nature will cooperate this year.
“It’d really have to be downpour to be a total no-go,” said Rocky Hill Town Manager John Mehr.
He said he’s confident there’s a window of dry weather for Monday’s parade.
“Looks like Monday’s the good day, the best day of the three, and it looks like if we’re going to get some rain it’ll be hopefully in the morning,” Mehr said.
Some towns also say a little light rain won’t stop them from marching.
“All the veterans’ groups, we’ve put up with worse weather than a light rain fall,” said Kenneth McClellan, president of the Greater Middletown Military Museum.
If the rain does come, towns are mixed on how they’ll handling things.
Cromwell cancelled a ceremony Saturday, but no word yet on its parade Sunday.
Rocky Hill doesn’t have plans to move things inside, in part because an outdoor parade remains a safe option because of COVID.
“Partly an offshoot of the COVID rules about if you’re outside you don’t need the masks and spacing and all that,” Mehr said.
Middletown would bring its festivities inside at the American Legion, but attendance will be smaller.
“We’re going to spread things out as much as we can, try to limit the number of people,” McClellan said.
Towns are hopeful to hold their parade this year, as only a small handful had events last year because of the pandemic.
Organizers say these parades are a great way to kick off the summer and a return to normalcy.
“We’re going to try and get back to the real parade with the youth groups and the city civic groups and businesses, all together getting on Main Street and blowing the horns on the fire trucks,” McClellan said.
Cities and towns said they will make sure to get the word out about any changes.
For a list of events happening this weekend across the state, click here.
