(WFSB) -- Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.
The day is a nationwide initiative put on by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, which addresses a crucial public health issue to help prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.
Several communities across the state are participating by holding one-day prescription drug disposal events.
Residents can bring any unwanted pills to the following locations:
- Avon Senior Center, 635 West Avon Rd., Avon, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- East Hartford Public Safety Complex, 31 School St., East Hartford, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- East Haven Police Department, 471 N High St, East Haven, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Mill Street in Meriden, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., drive-thru
- Cornell Scott Hill Health Center, 429 Columbus Ave., New Haven, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- North Haven Fire Headquarters, 11 Broadway, North Haven, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (drive-thru)
- Wethersfield Police Department, 250 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- New London Police Department, 5 Governor Winthrop Blvd., New London, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
