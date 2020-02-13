HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- As the state braces for some bitter cold temperatures, several cities and towns are opening up warming centers for those in need.
On Friday, highs for many towns will be in the 20s. Plus, factoring in the wind, it will feel more like the teens and at times single digits.
This blast of cold will be short-lived, and the wind will diminish Friday night.
Temperatures will drop to the single digits by Saturday morning, and then a rebound gets underway.
Gov. Ned Lamont also said the state’s Severe Cold Weather Protocol will begin at noon on Friday and last through noon on Saturday.
Cities and Towns are opening up warming shelters for those in need:
Bristol
Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Friday/Saturday, 8:30am-5pm
Bristol Senior Center, 240 Stafford Ave., Monday-Friday, 8:30am-5pm
Community Health Center, 395 North Main St., Monday-Friday, 8am-5pm
Salvation Army, 19 Stearns St., Monday-Friday, 9am-2pm
Agape House, 43 School St., Monday-Saturday, 8am-12 noon
Brian's Angels, 99 Summer St., Tuesday-Sunday, 1pm-5pm
Also in Bristol, the following businesses have offered their establishments to escape the cold: Dunkin Donuts, Price Chopper, Stop & Shop, Starbucks.
New Milford
Library available starting at noon on Friday to noon Saturday, Feb. 15
Loaves and Fishes – Saturday, 4:30pm-8:30pm
First Congregational Church, Friday 8:30pm-Saturday 6am
CERT, 25 Church St., 6am-9am
For more information on shelters, call 2-1-1 or click here.
