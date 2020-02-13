Warming centers
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- As the state braces for some bitter cold temperatures, several cities and towns are opening up warming centers for those in need.

On Friday, highs for many towns will be in the 20s. Plus, factoring in the wind, it will feel more like the teens and at times single digits.

This blast of cold will be short-lived, and the wind will diminish Friday night.

Temperatures will drop to the single digits by Saturday morning, and then a rebound gets underway.

Gov. Ned Lamont also said the state’s Severe Cold Weather Protocol will begin at noon on Friday and last through noon on Saturday.

Cities and Towns are opening up warming shelters for those in need:

Bristol

Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Friday/Saturday, 8:30am-5pm

Bristol Senior Center, 240 Stafford Ave., Monday-Friday, 8:30am-5pm

Community Health Center, 395 North Main St., Monday-Friday, 8am-5pm

Salvation Army, 19 Stearns St., Monday-Friday, 9am-2pm

Agape House, 43 School St., Monday-Saturday, 8am-12 noon

Brian's Angels, 99 Summer St., Tuesday-Sunday, 1pm-5pm

Also in Bristol, the following businesses have offered their establishments to escape the cold: Dunkin Donuts, Price Chopper, Stop & Shop, Starbucks.

New Milford

Library available starting at noon on Friday to noon Saturday, Feb. 15

Loaves and Fishes – Saturday, 4:30pm-8:30pm

First Congregational Church, Friday 8:30pm-Saturday 6am

CERT, 25 Church St., 6am-9am

For more information on shelters, call 2-1-1 or click here.

