NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A longtime New Haven community action group is celebrating the renovation of one of its oldest family shelters.
Because of this, the city of New Haven is about to get an important resource back in service to those who have come upon hard times.
Christian Community Action has been using one particular house since the late 1960’s. It shut down in March due extensive wear and tear, and since then it's been getting an upgrade.
“It has been a mass project, but it has been good for us, because we want to provide quality spaces for families that are homeless and that’s what these spaces are,” said Rev. Bonita Grubbs, of Christian Community Action.
So, through the tender loving hands of CCA, the house on Davenport Avenue has undergone about a seven-month renovation that began just as the pandemic took hold.
“We took appropriate measures immediately, not only in our office, but to assure the contractor and his folks were going to be safe doing the work,” said Dianne Longofono, CCA’s director of development.
The house will provide a home to three different families. The apartments vary in size, where some can accommodate a family of 10.
The residents can stay up to 60 days, and longer in some cases.
The home is more modern, with wood laminate floors, and the appliances are refreshed.
On Friday, a warmer than normal November day, last minute fixings were a little quicker to accomplish, which is key, because there is a heavy demand for shelter.
The plan is to open the building next week.
CCA doesn’t just provide homes, but other services, like family coaching.
Anyone in need of a shelter can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to people who can help.
