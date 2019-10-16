WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) – Veterans across the state are being asked to attend a funeral for one of their own who has no family.
American Legion Post 26 in Stafford Springs took to Facebook on Wednesday asking veterans to attend the funeral of U.S. Army veteran Matthew Williams.
Williams, who has no family, will be buried on Thursday, Oct. 17, with full military honors.
His funeral will be held at 1 p.m. at the New Willimantic Cemetery located at 7 Stafford Road in Willimantic.
Veterans and residents across the state are welcome to attend his funeral.
To read Williams' obituary, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.