HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford residents are coming together to protest violence in their community.
Today, the Blue Hills Civic Association is hosting a walk for peace.
There have been twenty-eight homicides in Hartford this year. Just this morning, a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed.
Residents rallying today say they want this violence to end.
There are several groups who will be walking through Hartford neighborhoods and praying.
As the city investigates this shooting, neighbors are calling for peace in the community.
They will also be singing, and sharing resources with community partners.
There will be another faith walk next Monday at 5:30. That will be held at 1019 Broad Street.
