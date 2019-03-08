HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Community college students are speaking out against plans to consolidate campuses.
On Friday, students and faculty asked the governor to stop the process and take another look at the proposal.
Connecticut State Colleges and Universities president Mark Ojakian has been trying to get the proposal approved for years now.
It's being done because campuses are losing students and the system has been losing money.
It's been through a rejection and revival.
It calls or all 12 of the state's community colleges to come together to form a single university.
Ojakian continues to back the plan despite the opposition.
Consolidation could have millions, but some feel it could hurt education.
More than 1,300 people have signed a petition that was presented to Gov. Ned Lamont on Friday.
Those behind the petition spoke about their position at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Legislation Office Building in Hartford.
"This is our school, this is our education, we deserve to be heard," said Romy Stewart, a community college student.
Romy Stewart made a passionate plea to protect education at Connecticut' community colleges.
"We need some level of group purchasing for the university system. Those are all good and fine things, but we don't need them to micromanage us," said Matt Warshauer, a CCSU History professor.
The plan cuts back on administration to save the community college system from possibly going under.
Twelve presidents are being replaced with lower paying CEO's and the same curriculum will be offered at all campuses, a move that could save $22 million a year.
The plan was originally rejected because it was too much too soon. The time frame has been extended until 2023.
"I understand people have concerns, which is why we have tried to articulate all of the correct information and correct facts to each campus. There is still a lot of misinformation," said Ojakian.
Without the plan, Ojakian said the system is $25 million in the red.
Channel 3 is told there are three committees made up of students, staff, and faculty to go over details of the consolidation plan.
As for Lamont, his staff says he supports cost cutting measures without sacrificing high quality education.
