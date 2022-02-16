HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - After a fast moving fire roared through a Hamden apartment complex, people in town came together to help those who lost everything.
Nearly 60 people are displaced after a fire spread through their apartment complex on Warner Street.
The out pouting of support has been overwhelming.
Inside Hamden’s Keefe Community Center, bags and boxes of clothing fill a room.
“Everything is being organized by size, male/female and its been outpouring and non stop since we’ve opened up this morning,” said Hamden Program Specialist AnnMarie Karavas.
Lenee Myers said she had no idea the fire was quickly spreading through the attic about her.
“The fireman kicked down the door, and it was a woof, someone pulled me out, my son pulled me out and there was smoke everywhere. It was terrible,” said Myers.
Frankie White brought linens and temporary eating utensils. She said she will be back with more, all to help the neighbors she’s never met.
"Its devastating and we know its only things, everyone’s life is preserved, that’s a wonderful thing, however they have to start all over again, so I think a lot of us are going to try and help out with whatever we can bring," said White.
Karavas said that many still need more. “We’re looking for brand new underwear, brand new socks, they don’t even have phone chargers, jackets, like you can see behind you. We had a little boy who came yesterday, didn’t even have shoes on his feet, so we gave him feety pajamas, we are getting shoes, hats, gloves, its amazing.”
Town is collecting more than basic hygiene items, they are also collecting toys for the children.
“Its beautiful. I actually broke down today from the love and support that we, all of the families are getting. It was like, humble tears, graceful tears, so its a beautiful thing that the town is coming together,” said Myers.
Direct donations can be made here.
The town of Hamden announced specific items that people need:
Gently used/new clothes, all sizes; specifically:
2T clothes
3T clothes
Medium sweatpants
7/8 pants
14/16 pants
32/30 pants
32 pants
Gently used/new jackets and hoodies, all sizes; specifically:
XXXXL jacket
New underwear and socks; specifically:
Boxers, sizes large-XXL
Underwear, sizes 2T-XXXL
New footwear; specifically:
Size 7 toddler shoes
Size 7.5 shoes
Size 8 shoes
Size 9 ½ shoes
Size 10 shoes
Size 11 shoes
Hygiene items; specifically:
Wipes
Diapers
Pull ups
Floss
Tampons
Pads
Body Wash
Deodorant
Other Items:
Art supplies
New toys for ages 2-12
Apple phone chargers
Snack food
Water
Juice boxes
Gift card
***Please drop off these items at the Keefe Community Center this week, Wednesday 2/16 – Friday 2/18 between 8:30am and 4:30pm. You may also drop off these items on Tuesday, February 22 between 7:30am and 9:30am at the Clarion Hotel, 2260 Whitney Ave, Hamden. Items will be give out on Tuesday, February 22. ***
