WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- After the news of a Catholic school in Waterbury shutting its doors, alumni, parents, and students are now looking to save it.
Sacred Heart High School in Waterbury will be closing this school year because of a decline in enrollment.
However those who have history there are looking to raise money to keep the school open.
An emotional announcement was made on YouTube from the Sacred Heart High School president regarding the closure of the school, which is set for June.
“We reached the sad and inevitable conclusion that SHHS will have to close their doors at the end of this current school year,” Sacred Heart President Eileen Regan said.
The reason behind the closure is decreasing enrollment and money.
“Over the last two years we have lost over 100 students and our projection in the coming year was that we would lose more,” Regan added.
A Facebook page called ‘Save Sacred Heart High School Waterbury’ has been created, which has attracted more than 1,000 alumni, students, parents, and educators, with the hopes of saving the school.
“I'm open to the idea and I’ll do my part because I believe in Catholic education,” said Lanita Lathan-Eady, whose son is a junior at the high school.
She said she wishes they would have told parents sooner.
“Based on what people are willing to do, it sounds to me the community will come to the aid of the school and would have done something to keep the school open, so had they have done something prior to that. Me as a parent, I don't have much to give but what I do have I would have dealt it,” she said.
The school said they’re working to make sure sophomores and juniors can transition to other schools smoothly.
For others, like John Leary, an alumni, he said he’s willing to step up.
“We are just alumni who care about the kids, the future, and we want to help the school survive. We know Waterbury needs it and we want to be there for our school,” Leary said.
Leary said many plan to meet with school officials to talk about options.
With Sacred Heart High School closing, there will now be three high schools left in the Hartford Archdiocese.
Channel 3 reached out to the Archdiocese on Friday but hasn’t heard back.
