HADDAM, CT (WFSB) -- Friends of a 14-year-old standout soccer player critically injured Thursday night after she was hit by a car are asking for comfort and prayers as the investigation continues.

The teenager, a girl from Haddam, was riding her bicycle on Route 81 around 10:30 p.m. when she was struck by a hit-and-run driver.

Teen injured in Haddam hit and run A 14-year-old female was critically injured in a hit and run that happened Thursday night.

“They have a vehicle; they suspect they have a person of interest. I’m glad that’s happened,” Haddam First Selectman Bob McGarry said on Monday.

Police were not able to give any new updates on Monday.

Friends of the family only identify the victim as Gianna, a student at Haddam Killingworth Middle School.

The school provided counseling last Friday to students.

There have been many powerful, prayerful messages on social media, including one from Sporting CT that said, “a beautiful angel has left us too soon.”

Then there was a message to the governor on Twitter Monday morning that said “@Nedlamont, my great niece was killed in a hit and run in Haddam. Her dad, Jesse Vernik, has 38 days left to go on his prison sentence. Let him attend the funeral please for his daughter.”

The governor responded to Eyewitness News saying he will “see what the parole board has to say and see if they’d consider a pardon, but that’s totally at their discretion.”

“This girl was a remarkable student, beloved a real athlete. I think it’s time for this family to have real privacy and for the community just to take stock of all the wonder young kids that we have,” said State Rep. Christine Palm.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family, which can be found by clicking here.