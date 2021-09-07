FARMINGTON/AVON, CT (WFSB) -- Days after remnants of Ida brought heavy rainfall to our state, many people are still cleaning up.
The downpours have even cost some their livelihoods.
Some of the finest, fertile soil is found along riverbanks.
But last week, the Thompson Brook and Farmington River rose and worked against Sub Edge Farm when remnants of Ida hit Connecticut.
“The lower fields were literally several feet under water. It was like a lake, it’s like nothing I’d ever seen before,” said Rodger Phillips, of Sub Edge Farm.
Rodger and Isabelle Phillips’ livelihood washed away in the flooding.
“It was like a punch in the gut, honestly. A panic, what are we going to do,” he said.
Their 300-acre farm was submerged under water.
They lost crops, like winter squash, kale, and brussels sprouts to name a few.
Adding to the setback, it also lost turkeys for Thanksgiving.
While the water recedes, the farm estimates damages are in the tens of thousands of dollars.
Sometimes during the worst of times, you see the human spirit at its best. Neighbor helping neighbor. That’s exactly what happened when online donations began pouring in to help the farm.
In 24 hours, a GoFundMe page crushed its goal of $40,000.
Phillips said he was hesitant at first to start one, but people kept asking how they could help.
“It was an amazing feeling to realize we have that network of people that are there for the farm,” Phillips said.
The money will go towards operational costs over the next few months like payroll.
At the moment, Phillips is trying to open up new ground for future planting while the farm store is still open for business.
He says he’s working twice as hard now, but believes the farm is a shared experience that goes beyond farmers and land.
“It’s also the people and the community really are just as much an important part of the farm as well,” Phillips said.
You can check out the GoFundMe page by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.