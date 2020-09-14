NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A North Haven animal shelter fell on some hard times during the pandemic, as more people are deciding they don’t actually want to take care of pets.
However, the surrounding community is coming together to help.
It was just two weeks ago the pantry at The Animal Haven shelter in North Haven had a dwindling food supply for nearly 100 cats.
The shelter relies heavily on donations.
Laura Gardner feeds the cats every morning, and said it was upsetting to have to ration the food.
“Going down my list seeing how many cats I have to feed per room, and seeing how little cans that we have, I’m trying to think of ways to make sure each cat gets the right amount of food it needs,” said Gardner, who is a kindle attendant at The Animal Haven.
The shelter said that recently, more people have been surrendering their cats and dogs.
“I think a lot of the times, people got animals because they were bored and they had nothing to do and it was something to do, and then realized it was too much for them or too much to handle,” said Michelle DeRosa, manager of The Animal Haven.
The shelter turned to Facebook to ask for donations. The post got tons of shares, and soon enough, about 100 shipments arrived outside the shelter’s doors.
The employees at The Animal Haven said it’s nice to see people come together for pets who have been through so much, and simply want unconditional love.
For those interested in adopting a cat or dog, The Animal Haven is accepting applications.
For more information, click here.
