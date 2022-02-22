HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – A devastating fire displaced more than 50 Hamden residents last week.
Residents say they’re overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from the community.
More than 300 bags of donations came in for them, and they were able to pick up what they needed on Tuesday.
The fire happened at an apartment building on Warner Street last week.
Everyone was rescued, but heavy damage was left behind.
The apartment is boarded up and uninhabitable.
Residents say although they lost everything, they’re hopeful for the future thanks to the community’s support.
“We all stood there and literally watched our houses burn up,” said Louis Mabry, a displaced resident.
Last Monday around 7 p.m. Mabry says she was preparing to go to sleep when a fire forced her out of her home.
She wasn’t able to salvage anything and watched as she lost everything.
“I had nothing but the clothes on my back and my shoes,” Mabry said.
On Tuesday a conference room at the Hamden Clarion Hotel is filled with clothing, toiletries, toys, books and more.
The room is packed with more than 300 bags of donations for people displaced by the fire.
“God is good. Even though the disaster happened, God is still good,” Mabry said.
Managers with the Keefe Community Center say people in town have been coming together for the fire victims.
Program Manager Sharon Jones says this weekend people were leaving donations outside of the community center while it closed.
Donations came in a truck with bags and boxes overflowing outside of the conference room.
“The community support has been fantastic. Overwhelming but fantastic. We’ve received everything from toiletries to clothes from ages two to adult,” Jones said.
Dalaun Gibbs says he lost his pets in the fire.
His family found a new apartment this week, and his daughter was able to make off with two bags of toys from the donations that poured in.
“Besides us losing our pets in the fire, like I told my girlfriend everything is replaceable,” Gibbs said. “We got the house now- the apartment. We got the kids a yorkie the other day, so taking it one step at a time.”
The Keefe Community Center is still accepting donations this week from 8:30 to 4:30.
They’re only accepting gift cards, new toys, and art supplies.
