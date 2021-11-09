NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) -- The community is coming together to help a Naugatuck police officer who was hit by a car last week.
A GoFundMe page that was set up has already raised more than $15,000 for Lt. Mark Pettinicchi and his family.
He broke both legs and fractured both ankles after he was hit by fleeing vehicle last week.
Police say the suspects had shoplifted from a Walmart and made a high-speed getaway that spanned several towns.
An officer suffered extensive injuries when he was run over by a drug suspect in Naugatuck on Thursday.
They were ultimately captured and are facing charges.
To visit the GoFundMe page, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.