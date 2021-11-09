NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) -- The community is coming together to help a Naugatuck police officer who was hit by a car last week.

A GoFundMe page that was set up has already raised more than $15,000 for Lt. Mark Pettinicchi and his family.

He broke both legs and fractured both ankles after he was hit by fleeing vehicle last week.

Police say the suspects had shoplifted from a Walmart and made a high-speed getaway that spanned several towns.

They were ultimately captured and are facing charges.

