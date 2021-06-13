HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - It's a crime that has sent shock waves, not only in Hartford, but across the state.
A mother was shot and killed in her own home while she was cooking, the bullet intended for someone else.
Tonight, a candlelight vigil is being held outside her home to protest gun violence.
This vigil was put on by the group Mothers United Against Gun Violence.
56-year-old Sylvia Cordova’s family and friends, and Mayor Luke Bronin are also here.
She was killed at around 5 p.m. on Wednesday while in her kitchen shot once in the neck.
Police believe the shooter was driving by in a car and was likely targeting someone walking on the street, and that Sylvia was just an innocent victim.
People here today say gun violence has gotten worse and worse, but killing an innocent woman, a loving mother and grandmother, who was just cooking dinner, takes it to a whole next level, meaning that literally anyone can be a victim.
Hartford Police say they did find an assault rifle that they believe was was the murder weapon.
The search for suspects continues and Hartford Police say they are using any and all resources, but all here agree that often times in these shootings, somebody knows something and they just have to be wiling to come forward and say something.
