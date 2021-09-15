Community coming together to help save Killingworth boy scout camp

KILLINGWORTH, CT (WFSB) - The future of a popular boy scout camp in Killingworth is up in the air tonight as community leaders rally to save it from being sold off to possibly help settle the national boy scout abuse case.
The boy scout camp has been open for many generations all 255 acres with a beautiful, mile-long lake.
Thousands of scouts built memories and friends at the camp. Now, the community is concerned the Boy Scouts of America will sell the reservation as part of the nationwide settlement case of abused scouts.
Neighbor Bill Drain’s biggest fear right now?
“It gets developed or gets turned into a venue or other groups come along and the traffic increases," Drain tells us.
Mark Krause, the executive director of the Yankee Council in Connecticut has not responded to our request for comment, but hundreds of people are mounting a local effort via Facebook to save Deer Lake.
First Selectman Cathy Iino is on board to save the property, saying it's not ideal for development.
“I think there are two issues. One is preserving open space. The other is seeing what we can do about keeping that camp going," Iino says.
The abuse settlement fund is growing. This week, the Hartford settled for $787 million, the Mormon church earlier settled with $250 million, while Century Indemnity has not finalized their agreement with the thousands of victims, making a total compensation settlement of $1.9 billion to date.
But this week, attorney Michael Pfau, who represents 1,000 victims in the boy scouts bankruptcy case, is quoted:
“The only winners in this latest proposal are the boy scouts, their local councils, the Mormon church and the Hartford insurance company.”
The proposed settlement is part of an ongoing effort by the Boy Scouts of America, which declared bankruptcy in February 2020, to forge ahead and reorganize its going to be under a plan which has to win the full majority of the abuse victims as well as the courts.
