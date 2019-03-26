NEWTOWN, CT (WFSB) - A community continued to reel the day after the reported suicide of a Sandy Hook shooting victim's father.
Jeremy Richman, 49, took his own life at the Edmond Town Hall community event venue in Newtown on Monday morning, according to police.
Richman lost his daughter, Avielle, in the school shooting back in 2012.
Those who knew Richman said they're trying to understand and process the internal struggles he faced.
They said he had been channeling his grief into advocacy against violence.
He and his wife started the Avielle Foundation after their daughter's death.
For many in Newtown, Monsignor Robert Weiss was a shoulder to cry on, a rock of support on Dec. 14 2012, and the days, months, and years after.
“Just about everywhere where I went yesterday, people were praying. It just brings back a lot of pain and sadness for us," Weiss said.
This was a role he resumed after hearing about Richman's death.
“We were warned that suicide could be a possible after-effect and now we saw it in Parkland and we saw it in our own community. We need to reach out to other people. We need to talk. We can’t keep suppressing these things," Weiss said.
Channel 3 spoke with a doctor who explained the challenges families face when they tragically lose a loved one.
Dr. Jeffrey Deitz from Quinnipiac University said those who suffer from post traumatic stress disorder are vulnerable when a trigger makes them revisit their grief.
He said recent triggers could have been the mass shooting reports from New Zealand or the recent Parkland high school suicides.
"Traumas are encoded within the brain, they don’t go away, they can’t be excised like a tumor," Deitz said.
Deitz recommended that people be aware of warning signs in themselves or others.
The Avielle Foundation said in a statement on Monday that Richman's death shows how important it is for people to seek help for themselves, their loved ones and others in need.
Traffic is also up on a verified GoFundMe page set up by California investor Ron Conway, who is a supporter of Sandy Hook Promise and friend who donated $100,000 himself to the Avielle Foundation.
"As Jeremy Richman did after losing his daughter Avielle at Sandy Hook, we must turn tragedy into ACTION. Please join me in contributing generously to this GoFundMe for @AvieFoundation to continue Jeremy's groundbreaking brain health research," the GoFundMe page said.
Anyone looking for help can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. It's available 24 hours a day.
Another resource is Prevent Suicide CT. More information can be found here or by calling 2-1-1 and pressing 1. If outside of CT, dial 1-800-273 8255.
