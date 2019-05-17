NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Community leaders and faith members stood up to hate on Friday in New Haven, during a rally.
Their gathering comes less than a week after an intentionally set fire at the Diyanet Mosque on Middletown Avenue in New Haven.
A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.
Gov. Ned Lamont called the fire a disgusting, hate-fueled attack.
Lawmakers also continue to pledge their support. They plan to free up $5 million in state bonding to increase security at houses of worship.
They said it will help create a sense resiliency and protection at church, synagogues and mosques across the state. It would also establish a competitive grant program similar to one for schools for the installation of security measures like remote door entry systems, video monitoring and shatter-proof windows.
Supports hope to continue the healing process on Friday when they come together.
Faith leaders said the goal then and moving forward is to learn from each other and prevent the seed of hatred from taking root in Connecticut.
They'll be gathering at 1:30 p.m. on Friday.
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.