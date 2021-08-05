HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The family of a Hartford man gunned down in his upper Albany neighborhood is looking for justice.
35-year-old Desmond Wray was shot several times near Greenfield and Enfield Streets on July 29.
His family, along with Reverend Henry Brown, are calling for the violence to end.
Brown has been leading anti-violence rallies for more than a decade and Wray’s family never thought they’d be part of one.
"I always thought about, maybe I should go out there and speak or be a part of it, but now, it’s more than my fight. This man belonged to me. He belonged to her, so it’s more than a fight," Adria Wray, Desmond's sister, said.
Hartford Police are still investigating.
Wray’s family says they don’t know of a motive and are pleading for anyone who may know something to come forward.
