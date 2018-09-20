HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Thursday marks one year since Hurricane Maria made landfall and devastated Puerto Rico.
Some neighborhoods continue to struggle.
In Connecticut, a community forum and vigils for the victims will be held later in the day.
“On the one-year anniversary of Maria’s catastrophic strike I remain proud and grateful for the immediate, large-scale response by New Haven residents who collected donated supplies, raised funds, and helped residents of Puerto Rico suddenly faced with wholesale destruction,” said New Haven Mayor Toni Harp. “Beyond the hurricane relief sent from New Haven, the city became the destination for hundreds of evacuated families that were welcomed here, and New Haven Public Schools opened its doors to hundreds of displaced students."
Communities in Connecticut stepped up to help those victims after the storm hit.
They're still at it, 365 days later.
"New Haven’s immediate, no-questions-asked, crisis mobilization helped thousands who were absolutely destitute, and it remains a great source of inspiration today," Harp said.
It took months for people to receive tarps for their damaged homes and power had not been restored for many customers across the island by the six month mark.
Just last month, the island government raised the death toll.
Thursday, there will be a community forum at the University of Connecticut Health center.
People will hear from victims who were displaced by Maria and get a closer look at relief efforts that continue across Connecticut to support the roughly 3,000 adults and children who have sought refuge here.
There will also be vigils to remember those who died as part of a day of action. The vigils are planned in Hartford and Bridgeport.
In Hartford, the vigil starts at 7 p.m. at 885 Wethersfield Ave.
In Bridgeport, it's happening at the McLevy Green on Bank Street at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.