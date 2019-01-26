NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- Members of the New Britain community gathered to reflect on the deadly officer-involved shooting that took place in December 2017.
Community members remembered the life of victim Zoe Dowdell and two others who were involved in the shooting on Chapman Street.
Police said the hour-long demonstration at the police department was peaceful.
Community leaders said they do not agree with the State Attorney’s finding that the officers use of force was justified.
"As a community we are not satisfied with the decision by the State's Attorney nor are we satisfied with the fact that one young man is dead and two are still in jail,” said Event Organizer, Rev. Cornell Lewis.
Recently released dash-cam video from the police cruisers shows the suspects’ cars driving toward the officers.
Bloomfield man, Zoe Dowdell was shot and killed moments later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.