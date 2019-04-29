HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Community groups in New Haven and Hamden continue to seek change and healing following an officer-involved shooting.
They said they'll be voicing their concerns and demands for new methods to police by way of writing.
For the past two weeks, the community responded to the police shooting involving a Hamden officer and a Yale University officer by protesting in the streets.
This week, they're shifting from prayers to letters.
The groups said the shooting earlier this month, which happened in New Haven, furthered division and mistrust between law enforcement and the community.
Both Hamden officer Devin Eaton and Yale officer Terrance Pollack fired at a car they believed to be involved in a reported armed robbery attempt.
Inside the vehicle was an unarmed couple, investigators revealed.
The passenger, 22-year-old Stephanie Washington, was hurt. The driver, Paul Witherspoon, was not hurt.
Less than a week later, another officer-involved shooting happened in Wethersfield. The driver in that incident later died at the hospital.
In that instance, however, police said the driver actually drove at responding officers.
After a week of protests, community leaders took action in a different way. A special Sunday prayer service brought the community from two towns, its leaders and law enforcement together.
"These people are hurting, rightfully so, and I just want to make sure that people feel that we are part of the community also," said John Cappiello, acting police chief, Hamden Police Department. "Hamden, New Haven, it's still one community."
Monday, the mission of creating meaningful change continued.
Three different community groups will meet at the Hamden Public Library in the afternoon.
The groups said they'll make art, write and sign letters addressed to the mayor and the police commission demanding action toward accountability.
