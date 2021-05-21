BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) -- On Saturday, Community Health Center Inc. is hosting a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Lake Compounce.
This is part of its summer “ABC Vaccine Initiative,” meant to bring vaccines to amusement parks, beaches, and camps.
CHC said amusement park goers 12 years and older will be able to receive the Pfizer vaccine, while those 18 and older also have the option of receiving Johnson & Johnson.
No appointment or pre-registration is required.
The clinic will be held at Lake Compounce from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, at the service entrance on Lake Avenue in Bristol.
To find a COVID-19 vaccine near you, click here or call 877-918-2224.
