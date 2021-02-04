MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- Community Health Center, Inc. is opening a new mass vaccination clinic in Middletown on Thursday.
The drive-through clinic is located in a Wesleyan University parking lot located at 75 Vine St.
Vaccinations will be given to eligible individuals, by appointment only, who sign up through the state’s 2-1-1 system or the CDC’s Vaccine Administration Management System.
The clinic will open at noon on Thursday, and starting Friday, Feb. 5, it will be open Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
CT Vaccine Rollout: Where to register for a vaccine if you’re eligible
For more information on your eligibility and to schedule an appointment, call 2-1-1 or click here.
