(WFSB) – Community Health Center announced on Monday that it will be closing its mass vaccination locations at the end of June.
CHC announced that the locations in Middletown, Danbury, Stamford, and East Hartford will close on June 30.
The COVID-19 vaccine will still be available at in-clinic locations and pop-up clinics across the state.
This comes as the state's positivity rate remains below 1 percent and hospitalizations continue to decline.
As of Monday, the state's positivity rate was at 0.35%.
For a full list of CHC locations, click here.
