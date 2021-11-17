WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - A Wallingford restaurant who was danger of closing due to the pandemic is now getting the help it needs.
The ‘Tap and Vine’ was dealing with staffing issues.
Now, after some help from the community and other restaurants, the restaurant will remain open.
”I think that if you look back at previous interviews I’ve done with Channel 3 I wasn’t smiling and today I’m smiling,” said the owner Hector Samuel.
After a difficult 18 months, Samuel said he can finally sleep at night. After getting the help he needs to keep Tap and Vine open, “it’s been a huge weight off my shoulders.”
Like many restaurants during the pandemic, the Tap and Vine owner was dealing with staffing shortages.
“It got to the point where it just wasn’t sustainable anymore,” Samuel said.
After working in the restaurant industry for 43 years, Samuel said closing his first restaurant wasn’t an option and he put out a call for help on social media.
Since then, he’s gotten several applicants. Filling three open positions he has.
Now he’s preparing to interview more staff this week.
“For the first time in 18 months we’re fully staffed.”
While he did get the help he needs, Samuel said they’ll still close for two weeks while they work to train the new staff.
They’ll be re-opening on December first.
