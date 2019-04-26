NEW HAVEN (WFSB) - Tonight, dozens of people who have spent many hours protesting two officer involved shootings over the last two weeks held a very different kind of demonstration
A community conversation here at the first and Summerfield United Methodist Church. They say times like these demands bold action but also moments of reflection.
After more than a week of loud protests, activists hosted a much quieter conversation about officer involved shootings.
"We need structural change we need local change we need statewide change in our government we need consciousness raising."
Members of several different organizations including the party for socialism and people against police brutality discussed two high profile officer involved shootings in Connecticut that happened within the last two weeks.
"People are I think fed up and want a change," Kerry Ellington from People Against Police Brutality said.
Last week officers from Hamden and Yale police departments fired their guns at an unarmed black couple after stopping their vehicle.
The driver wasn’t hurt but a passenger was hit but will survive.
The shooting sparked protests across that show no signs of slowing down.
"It’s showing that people are waking up and seeing these things they are coming together and doing the right thing which is getting involved in these streets," Jamarr Jabari said Friday.
During tonight’s conversation some of the organizers promoted ideas that seem radical like dissolving police departments and creating an entirely new law enforcement system.
"We need radical new systems. The system of policing in America is not working. It’s evident across our nation," Ellington said.
The activists we spoke with understand not everyone agrees with their viewpoints, but they say if you look around this room or around this city you will see that change is coming and that every dramatic demonstration begins with dialog.
Demonstrations will continue this weekend. New Haven’s Mayor Toni Harp is expected to attend a prayer service at Varick Memorial tomorrow morning at 11:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.