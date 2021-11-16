ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) -- The Ansonia community is gathering Tuesday evening to honor the life of a mother who was killed last week.

Police said Grace Zielinska was killed on Tuesday during a domestic dispute with her husband.

A vigil to honor the mother of three was held outside her home Tuesday evening, where many people were very emotional as they remembered Grace.

People said Grace was a sweet woman who had three beautiful kids.

Her children are 5 and 3 years old, and a baby who is four months.

Last Tuesday, Ansonia police say they got a 911 call and the dispatcher could hear crying and yelling but nothing else.

When police got to the home, they say a 3-year-old boy told the officer to come in and pointed towards the kitchen.

The officer says that’s when he saw Kamil Zielinski, Grace’s husband, standing over her, covered in blood.

Her husband was arrested, and the 34-year-old mother was rushed to the hospital where she later died.

Just one week later, neighbors said they are still in shock.

“This is a real shocking thing for our little small community to see and endure and there’s a woman who’s no longer with us and I’ve heard she’s a really lovely lady, very kind, kind of stuck to herself and she had 3 beautiful children and unfortunately now they don’t have a mom,” said neighbor Kara Cassetti.

Grace’s three kids are safe and staying with family.