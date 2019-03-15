MIDDLEFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- Community members lit candles outside a mosque in Middlefield to honor the 49 people who lost their lives in New Zealand on Friday evening.
Moments before the candlelight vigil, dozens of people came together through their grief at Jafaria Association of Connecticut and spent a moment in prayer and reflection.
CBS News reports 49 people were killed in a deadly shooting on two houses of worship in Christchurch, New Zealand on Friday evening.
The alleged gunman targeted Muslims in prayer, CBS News reports.
Channel 3 spoke with men and woman at the vigil who said they are feeling a flood of emotions, but sadly, they said people who are a part of this faith community did not feel as if the attack was a surprise.
“It was just expected and it’s just unfortunate that we feel that way,” said representative of the Jafaria Association of Connecticut, Syed Naqvi.
Channel 3 spoke with families at the mosque who said they feel as if islamophobia is rampant globally, but they said they know they are surrounded by love.
In fact, members of the mosque said they discovered a bouquet of flowers this morning outside the mosque with a note that read, “love conquers hate.”
For those at the vigil, the sentiment of love is the strongest feeling.
“There’s a lot more good people out there than evil so we need to make sure we are getting all those good people together,” said representative of Jafaria Association of Connecticut, Samna Rani.
