NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Concerned community members joined law enforcement officials and other leaders in New Haven on Sunday for a special prayer service.
This comes in the wake of two officer-involved shootings in the state of Connecticut, one happening nearly two weeks ago in New Haven.
After days of protests, Sunday was all about praying.
“Just to see the passion in the people’s face as we engage in prayer, no hostility, no tension, just pausing and praying,” Pastor Kelcy G.I. Steele said. “It was just powerful.”
The service was called Hope for Healing and it took place at the Varick Memorial Church. The focus of the service was on finding healing and helping to build trust between the community and law enforcement.
New Haven and Hamden Police Departments leaders were invited to attend. Acting Chief of Police for Hamden Police Department John Cappiello went to the service.
“These people are hurting, and rightfully so,” Chief Cappiello said. “I just want to make sure that people feel that we are a part of the community also. Hamden… New Haven… it’s still one community.”
The pastor of the service said policing needs to improve not just in New Haven but across the U.S.
“We are committed to building bridges between police and community and we understand that policing in America is facing a crisis of legitimacy and purpose,” Pastor Kelcy G.I. Steele said.
Law enforcement officials say they are working to have meaningful dialogue with concerned community members.
“I think we need to continue to listen to the community,” Chief Cappiello said. “I think we can use additional training as we move forward and just to be open to suggestions.”
New Haven Police Department Public Information Officer Captain Anthony Duff said authorities want to take an active role as opposed to a reactive role in order to support the community.
“The most active way is to be a positive influence in the community, to be positive parts of the community,” Captain Duff said.
