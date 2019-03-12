HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- On Tuesday evening, community leaders spoke out against allegations of harassment within the Hartford Police Dept.
Two female officers have submitted complaints saying they faced discrimination and sexual harassment.
The community is calling on the city's human resources department to do more to prevent the behavior.
A rally was held on Tuesday evening.
"How many times are they going to expect us to accept, ‘oh, we are looking into it.’ We’ve been looking into it for far too long. Women are being hurt, women are not safe, this is a problem," said Kamora Herrington, of Hartford.
The two complaints went public last month.
Officer Kelly Baerga raised concerns about a sergeant’s behavior back in May 2018.
She said the department took no action.
The nine-page memo sent from Officer Baerga, who is also the department’s LGBTQ liaison, was sent to the city’s human resources director.
In it, she bluntly says working at the Hartford Police Department, “created an atmosphere filled with anxiety, hopelessness, and constant and continued fear of retaliation and compromised safety.”
A second complaint was made public, where an 18-year veteran police officer claimed she was unexpectedly and involuntarily transferred from serving as a community service officer, back to the patrol division in December.
She claims she was repeatedly asked to sign a “voluntary transfer request form,” that would move her back to the patrol unit.
She further claims in the complaint that she believes it is in retaliation, specifically naming a supervisor of making “sexual comments and advances,” who made working conditions “uncomfortable and very stressful.”
She claims her change of assignment to the patrol division was “punishment for not giving in to unwanted sexual advances by the police captain."
Hartford Police Chief David Rosado released a statement on Tuesday stating the department plans on engaging a national organization to conduct a review of culture and climate of the police department.
The full statement from Rosado reads:
"I am meeting with the Women’s Commission today as part of the ongoing dialogue about building a culture where everyone feels respected and included. As Mayor Bronin announced yesterday, pending feedback from members of the Women’s Commission and the LGBTQ+ Commission, we plan on engaging a national organization to conduct a thorough review of culture and climate in the Police Department. We also believe part of building a welcoming and respectful culture is having a diverse Police Department. We have recruited more than one hundred officers over the last three years, including the class that will begin this month, half of whom are Black or Hispanic and more than a quarter of whom are women."
