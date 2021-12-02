HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Lawmakers and other community leaders are calling for greater transparency and answers about the state’s handling of COVID-19 relief funds.

This comes after two West Haven employees were arrested for alleged misuse of the city’s funds.

At 11 a.m. on Thursday in Hartford, a press conference will be held in an effort to call for increased transparency and oversight over the distribution of federal COVID relief funds.

State hires auditor to look at how towns spent COVID relief funds Gov. Ned Lamont’s budget office has hired an outside auditor to look at how towns have spent COVID relief funds.

Senate Republican Leader Kevin Kelly will be joined by Cynthia Jennings, civil rights attorney and former Hartford city councilwoman; Bridgitte Prince, Veterans for Black Lives Matter; Gwen Samuel, founder and president of the Connecticut Parents Union; Antonia Edwards, co-founder of grassroots organization group SoliDarity; Reggie Hales, Inquiring News.