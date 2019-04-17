NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The community is demanding answers following a police-involved shooting that was caught on camera.
New Haven Mayor Toni Harp, Hamden Mayor Curt Leng and both police department chiefs discussed the shooting during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.
Earlier in the day, they held a conference call why a Hamden officer crossed city lines into New Haven and opened fire on a car.
"So the issues that are on our borders from both communities can be worked together. I think that’s going to have immediate impact starting on day one," said Hamden Mayor Curt Leng.
The incident happened early Tuesday morning in the area of Dixwell Avenue and Argyle Street, in New Haven.
It all started when Hamden police said they were alerted to an attempted armed robbery of a newspaper delivery carrier at a gas station early Tuesday morning.
The suspect vehicle was described as a red Honda Civic.
In eyewitness surveillance video was sent to Channel 3, an officer can be seen engaged with the car.
They end up in the area of Dixwell Avenue and Argyle Street in New Haven.
After the Hamden officer steps out of his vehicle, he appears to fire at the suspect's car.
He was identified on Wednesday as Officer Devin Eaton.
Eaton has been a police officer for over 4 years and with the Hamden Police Dept. for over 2 years.
Not seen in the video is a responding Yale police officer. State police said that officer also opened fire.
A 22-year-old woman, identified as Stephanie Washington, in a passenger seat was hit, but is expected to be okay.
The driver, identified as Paul Witherspoon, was not hurt.
The driver's mother spoke to Channel 3, but did not wish to be identified.
"[He's] thankful to be alive," she said. "I’m praying for that girl’s family and I’m praying that she makes it cause my son loved that girl."
Later in the day, more than 100 protestors shut down various parts of New Haven for a march for answers.
The questions protestors wanted to know included why did a Hamden officer cross city lines into New Haven and why were officers so quick to shoot? They said they don't believe statements made by state police investigators.
"The suspected party exited the vehicle in an abrupt manner, turned towards officers, at which point, officers fired at least one round at the suspect," said Trooper Josue Dorelus, state police.
Hamden's interim police Chief John Cappiello said he understands the concerns of the community. He said he didn't see other angles of the footage and didn't know if any existed. All of the video was turned over to the state's attorney's office.
The Hamden officer involved is on administrative leave.
Harp said she's gravely concerned, even though no New Haven officers were involved.
“I remain gravely concerned about what transpired," Harp said in a statement. "I called the mother of the young woman who was shot to express my concern and wish the young woman a thorough recovery and I pledged to work with my counterpart in Hamden and police officials from all three jurisdictions to ascertain exactly what happened, so we can work to avoid it happening again.”
On Wednesday afternoon, both Harp and Leng said they are working on framework for a cross jurisdiction policy.
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage.
(1) comment
Yet another innocent African American gunned down by a hate filled racist cop.
#Warren/Harris2020 #HillaryisMYPresident #I'mStillWithHer #neverdrumpf #resist #impeach
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.