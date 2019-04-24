HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Clergy and community leaders responded to body camera footage that shows the moments a Hamden officer opened fire on what appeared to be an unarmed couple in New Haven.
The state released the video on Tuesday, which is rare during an active investigation.
It revealed that the body cams worn by both the Hamden officer and a responding Yale officer were either improperly used or not used at all.
Bishops and community leaders held a news conference on Wednesday morning, saying the Hamden and Yale officers involved should be fired.
They said they have issues with how dispatch wasn't notified about the officers' attempt to stop the car
The state said it released the video a week after the incident in an effort to be as transparent as possible.
Channel 3 was the first station to show viewers a version of surveillance video that showed the officer-involved shooting on Dixwell Avenue.
The body cam video showed Hamden Officer Devin Eaton's perspective. It was a quick sequence, but the state replayed it for the media at three different speeds.
Stephanie Washington, 22, was shot in the face, authorities said. Her boyfriend, 21-year-old Paul Witherspoon, was not hurt. He was the one behind the wheel.
Washington was released from the hospital on Wednesday, according to a family friend.
The couple was inside a car that matched the description of one reported in an armed robbery at a gas station in Hamden, state investigators said. The robbery happened just moments before the officer-involved shooting.
Eaton crossed the city line into New Haven looking for the car.
The body cam footage was accessed through a recall function because Eaton turned it on after firing his weapon, the state said.
Yale Officer Terrance Pollack, who also responded, never even turned his on, the state confirmed.
"The cameras are inconsistent not only [for] state statute but post recommended policy and procedures when engaging your cameras," said Commissioner James Rovella, Department of Emergency Services and Public Safety.
The video will be enhanced, but that part of the investigation could take months.
The affidavit of the search warrant ordered on Witherspoon's car is expected to be made available on Wednesday.
However, the state revealed that there were no weapons found during a search of the vehicle.
No one has been charged in the case.
