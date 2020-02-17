HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Church leaders, politicians and people living in the middle of gun violence in Hartford are pleading for it to stop.
Five people were shot over the weekend at the Majestic Lounge, a nightclub in the city's south end.
One of the victims, a 28-year-old, died. He has yet to be identified.
A memorial of candles and a photo was put up outside of the club.
"I’m angry, I’m frustrated, I'm really embarrassed for the City of Hartford because we keep talking about gun violence, but we won't find any solutions," said Rev. Henry Brown.
Hartford police said there have been issues at the nightclub before, which was the reason officers were on watch outside and able to quickly respond.
"It seems like we all gather at funerals, we gather at nightclubs, but we don’t gather to stop violence and that’s frustrating," Brown said.
Brown called for solutions.
One of the most recent items being proposed is an ammunition tax.
The 35-percent excise tax would help fund community groups and school programs in urban areas where gun violence is prevalent.
Pro-gun groups, like the Connecticut Citizens Defense League, believe something like that won't work as intended.
"The proposed legislation will not prevent any criminal from illegally obtaining guns or ammunition that has intent to commit violent crimes," the CCDL told Channel 3.
Mayor Luke Bronin said the weapons used in the shooting, which happened early Sunday morning, were illegal handguns.
"Praying for a speedy recovery for those injured and I am thinking of the family of the victim," said Rep. John Larson. "We must end gun violence."
Monday afternoon, Sen. Richard Blumenthal is scheduled to meet with gun violence prevention advocates at the University of Connecticut Law School in Hartford.
A panel will discuss legislative efforts to reduce gun violence.
(1) comment
Yeah, more gun laws and gun related taxes cause that's worked so far. I'd tell ya how to fix it but Channel 3 would just delete my post because like most liberals, they don't want to hear the truth...
