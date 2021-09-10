Community meeting on violence held in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CT. (WFSB) - There has been a rash of shootings in New Haven over the past week and the city’s mayor and police chief held a community meeting in Fair Haven to address resident’s concerns.
Around 150 people demanded answers and change. Police and the mayor told them they do have a plan
“We deeply care about every neigh hood in this city, and this is a citywide problem,” said Mayor Justin ELICKER.
Mayor Justin Elicker addressed a packed cafeteria of concerned area residents at the Family Academy Of Multilingual Exploration in New Haven.
Police Chief Renee Dominguez joined him and acknowledged that five shootings over the past week, three of them deadly, is a problem. She assured people these are isolated incidents. “they are not random. We are not seeing that we are having a random individual shot. The isolated incidents. They are targeted.”
She continued, “the individuals that are being shot, individuals being killed. Even if it is not group or gang related, there was a domestic, there was a fight at a bar that led to someone being shot.”
Audience members expressed their frustration that neighborhoods have just become too dangerous to walk around at night.
Assistant Police Chief Jacobson said that they are making behind the scenes progress. “there is still too much violence, but we are doing things.”
“Just at the funeral of the Mr. Hargrove on Dixwell Avenue, we got again information that someone was bringing a gun to that funeral, we were able to get that person stopped safely. He had actually arrived in a stolen car. We arrested him with a handgun,” said Jacobson.
Police said they are trying to deal with these cases with a more proactive approach.
Some have been domestic violence cases that turned deadly.
They said providing help with mental health, anger management, drug dependency counseling and more interventional type methods will change the fight against gun violence.
