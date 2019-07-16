NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Tuesday marks two years since a 14-year-old was shot while walking home in New Haven.
While Tyrick Keyes passed away a few days later, his memory lives on.
The community came together to remember a young life taken too soon.
The mother of Keyes said this is a difficult day, admitting she didn’t even want to get out of bed in the morning. She’s not giving up and neither are the detectives working to solve the case.
Demethra Telford let a balloon head towards the sky on the street corner that now bears her son’s name.
“We used to laugh and play around the table, wrestle, we had so much fun together and I miss his smile, his hugs,” Telford said.
Two years ago, Keyes was shot while walking on Bassett Street near the intersection of Newhall Avenue, just a few blocks from his home.
The teen who loved to dance and was looking forward to starting high school died from his injuries just a few days after the shooting.
“My last meal I made for him was back macaroni. He said, ‘mommy, you’re going to make it again,’ but I never got the chance to,” Telford said.
Tuesday morning, the mayor, New Haven detectives, former chief Anthony Campbell, along with others who’ve lost loved ones to gun violence, gathered to support Telford and remember her son.
For the past two years, Telford has made it her mission, reaching out to kids in the hopes of ending the violence.
Police have stressed Keyes was not in a gang or someone that ran with the wrong crowd, rather he was a member of the Ice the Beef, an anti-gang youth group.
While no one’s been charged yet, there’s still a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.
“We have some people of interested. We’ve working hundreds of leads and we’re not going to give up. You know who did it, and you know the friends of who did it, and someone needs to come forward and help us. We need the community’s help, but just know, we’re not giving up and we’ll find out who did this,” said Lt. Karl Jacobson, New Haven Police Department.
Keyes’ mom said she’s not giving up either.
“For us mothers, that lost our children, we will never give up fighting. We’re going to fight until we get justice,” Telford said.
In New Haven, it’s Stop the Violence Weeks. They have a number of events planned, including a youth festival:
- 7/17 Voices Against Violence 5-8pm at Stetson Library
- 7/18 Comedy Show 8-11pm at Zodiac Restaurant and Bar
- 7/19 Youth Festival 10-2:30pm at Scantlebury Park
- 7/20 March Against Violence 11-1pm Starting at John C Daniels School and ending at Goffe St Park
- 7/20 Benefit Concert from 3-7pm at Goffe Street Park
- 7/21 Stop the Violence Start the Love Basketball Tournament 11-7pm at Goffe Street Park
