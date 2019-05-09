NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A community meeting is being held on Thursday night in hopes to bring people together following two shootings.
That’s the plan in New Haven’s Dixwell neighborhood, where people are trying to figure out how to move forward after last month’s officer-involved shooting, and a shooting last week that put a 9-year-old in the hospital.
The Greater New Haven Clergy Association is hosting the community meeting Thursday night, bringing together alders, community organizations, and those who call this neighborhood home.
With her little grand-niece by her side, Jeanette Britt says many neighbors on Foote Street are still shaken by last week’s shooting of a 9-year-old boy.
“You’re scared to let the kids go outside and play. You’re scared to let them go to the park, because it’s not safe,” Britt said.
Last Tuesday, the child was hit by a bullet while riding in his parent’s car.
Police said the boy and his dad were out looking for his basketball after another kid stole it.
Coupled with last month’s shooting of an unarmed couple on Argyle Street by officers from the neighboring Hamden and Yale Police Departments, those two high profile incidents in New Haven’s Dixwell neighborhood are why the Greater New Haven Clergy Association is hosting a community meeting.
“I believe tonight is going to be powerful because we’re going to come together in a peaceful dialogue, we’re going to put our opinions on the table and we’re going to take responsibility for our community and where we go from here,” said Pastor Kelcy Steel, Varick Memorial AME Zion Church.
With neighbors, community organizations, activists and alders expected to attend, Pastor Kelcy Steele says the meeting will focus on how Dixwell can move forward and what resources are needed for the community.
While there have been protests and rallies following the two shootings, Thomas Moye who lives on Foote street, says it all starts with hearing everybody out.
“Get together and listen. Just be quiet, somebody speaking, let them speak, then your turn will come, have a discussion,” Moye said.
Police said that 9-year-old was released from the hospital this week.
The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at the Varick Memorial AME Zion Church on Dixwell Avenue.
