NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- With Easter just two days away, a local community is coming together to help families that won’t be able to spend the holiday together.
A number of people gathered at the Stew Leonard’s in Newington on Friday to help make Easter care packages for families of United States troops.
It was all hands on deck for the launch of Operation Basket, and the community members volunteering said this is their way of saying thank you to all the troops who won’t be able to spend Easter with their families.
“It’s just something from our hearts that we felt would be a nice thing to help those families,” said Stew Leonard Jr., CEO of Stew Leonard’s.
Each package contains Stew Leonard’s Easter dinner best sellers. Everything from mashed potatoes to roasted vegetables, and pie.
“And just put it all together and deliver it to 25 families whose kids, husbands, wives, are fighting for this great freedom that we have in America,” Leonard Jr. said.
Each care package also has a handwritten note to the families of American service members.
“It’s always important to remember and to give thanks to those people who are serving in harm’s way right now who can’t be with their families who are keeping us safe right here in Connecticut,” said Democratic State Senator Matthew Lesser.
Marines will surprise military families with the packages this weekend.
“I feel like this is a very important thing for us. Giving back to those that have given to this country,” said U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Nick Robinson.
He has been with the Marine Corps for six years, and said this kind of support is so important.
“It’s a really big thing. I like seeing community projects and I know when the community comes together, it’s great,” Robinson said.
After seeing the outpouring of community support, the CEO of Stew Leonard’s says the chain will do it all again next year, in order to help even more families of troops deployed overseas.
