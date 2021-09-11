MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - On this day of remembrance, many of us can remember where we were when we learned about the September 11 attacks.
A piece of what happened on 9/11 is visible at the South Fire District of Middletown, a beam from the north tower of the World Trade Center.
For the nearly 3,000 people who perished on 9/11, their memory lives on.
With each passing year, the weight of that day is imprinted heavily on the hearts and minds of people like Vernon Desrosiers.
He gifted the fire department with a special flag as a way to say thank you for their service.
"The names of all the first responders who passed on 9/11 back in 2001. Their names are all embedded on the flag for everyone to see and to remember," Desrosiers stated.
For Brett Eagleson, he can’t forget. His father, Bruce, died while trying to help people evacuate from the twin towers.
"When I think back to 9/11, one of the strongest memories that comes forward is the way this community came out to support us and to support our family," Eagleson explained.
He’s one of many victims’ family members demanding answers for that day, hoping it leads him to the path of justice.
At the South Fire District of Middletown, Eagleson thanks his community. The support is something that’s carried him over the years.
On Saturday, the fire department held a ceremony to remember the day. It was a moment of reflection and space for healing.
"I think we often have to remember things like this and understand just how blessed we are that we have all these people fighting for our country after and again, going back to how unified we were," Rich Pancoast of Middletown added.
Saturday’s ceremony in Middletown highlighted the unity, strength, and resolve seen in many communities.
The collective thought, never forget what happened on that somber day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.