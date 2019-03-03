WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Community members spoke out against comments made by the Waterbury Board of Education commissioner on Sunday afternoon.
A rally was held to allow groups to voice their opinions.
Members of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) said Commissioner Tom Van Stone recommended the City of Waterbury eliminate two of the 10 annual federal holidays at the schools.
The NAACP said the decision would be against the students who chose to sit during the Pledge of Allegiance.
“Personally, as a student, I feel him saying this endangers me as a student because I think that he doesn't care about my future, and if he's biased about this, he could be biased about a decision that affects my entire life,” said Waterbury student and NAACP Youth Center member, Amari Brantley.
Protestors at the rally on Sunday called Commissioner Van Stone’s proposal an “extreme ideology” and “racially insensitive.”
