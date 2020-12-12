SOMERS, CT (WFSB) -- A $500 reward is being offered amid a search for a missing therapy dog in Somers.
The dog, named Annie, went missing on Dec. 8 around 4:30 p.m., in the area of Main Street and South Road in Somers.
Channel 3 received several messages from community members about the missing dog Saturday morning.
According to information posted on a Facebook page created in an effort to locate the dog, Annie may be hurt or limping as a result of being hit by a car.
Annie is a 120-pound Rottweiler, and has black coloring with brown markings.
The flyer noted that she is shy, but may respond to treats. She is also wearing a collar with tags.
Anyone with information is asked to call 860-559-9546.
