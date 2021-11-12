COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Saint Andrew Church in Colchester is in mourning after their deacon passed.
Deacon Michael Puscas had a big impact on the community.
He died Sunday, just hours after he gave a homily on the need to live the right way because death can happen at any moment.
There was a huge turnout today for the mass to remember Deacon Michael Puscas, but attendees weren’t surprised. They say it shows how many lives he touched.
His brother, Victor Puscas, a deacon in Illinois, gave the homily.
“I’ll try to get through this without completely breaking down, but the reality is that the homily for this mass has already been preached,” said Victor Puscas.
This past Sunday, Michael Puscas gave a homily of his own on the need to be prepared for death. To live life the right way, because it could end at any moment. “We will be called out of this life by the author of life, but we don’t really want to talk about it.”
Family and friends say it’s a message he lived by.
Colleen Puscas is Michael’s wife.
She said, “I guarantee to you that Michael worked at being ready for that day.”
Saint Andrew Church was packed for Friday’s mass and was live streamed online. Friends say it just speaks to the impact he had on the community.
Rabbi Ken Alter of the Congregation Ahavath Achim said, “he’s got a wonderful family and all of us here in town and extend here, we’re all extended family member of his, and we all loved him so much.”
Deacon Ben Locasto of Guardian Angels Parish said, “He was also a Knight of Columbus, and an actor in the community, and he sang in various choral groups, so he was known all over.”
Before coming to Colchester in the early 1990s, Michael Pusacs worked in the secret service. He then worked in the electricity industry, including with ISO New England at the time of his death. He also had plenty of hobbies.
Colleen Puscas said, “he could build, bake, sow, cook, sing, dance, act, macrame, spackle, tile, calk, drywall, fix pipes and program computers.”
He was ordained in 2005, finding his calling as a member of Saint Andrew Church.
Colleen Puscas stated, “my dear Michael, spring up, run, play, fly, soar, dance in the shimmering light of god. You wanted heaven and you got it.”
Attendees say Michael Puscas was also a part of the interfaith community, working with all religions here in Colchester.
