CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - The Cheshire community is mourning the loss of a high school teacher who passed away overnight.
According to the Cheshire superintendent of schools, high school English teacher Megumi Yamamoto died unexpectedly.
She was also a department head at Cheshire High School and was a former Teacher of the Year.
According to police, Yamamoto was found dead in the area of Mixville Road by Marion Avenue in Cheshire on Wednesday evening.
On Thursday, grief counselors with Cheshire Social Services were at the school, as well as therapy dogs.
School officials sent a letter to parents that said “It is with great sadness that I inform you that Cheshire High School lost a friend, parent, and colleague in Megumi Yamamoto last night. Megumi, a teacher in our English Department was a former Cheshire Teacher of the Year. Understandably, after hearing this deeply unsettling news, Cheshire High School and our entire school community are grieving. An Advisory period was held this morning to share this news with our students in a more personal setting.” The superintendent went on to say “It is incredibly painful to lose a member of our school family. We are grateful that our community can lean on one another for support and that our extended community has made themselves available in this challenging time. I know you will join us in keeping Ms. Yamamoto’s family in your thoughts.”
Students say Yamamoto made a real effort to get to know each of her students.
"She really helped me a lot throughout my sophomore year because I struggled. She would always help me after school. She would always smile, she was literally the best," said Grace Ledford.
Yamamoto was the mother of two teens.
"It was interesting because I've never really seen anything like it. We were all like one big family. It didn't matter if you had her or your didn't have her. We were all together and we were all connected," said Jacob Simcik, a student.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.