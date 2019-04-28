NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Leaders are looking for healing by building bridges between police and the community.
A special prayer service happening in New Haven will address the ongoing conversation following two officer-involved shootings in our state earlier this month.
Pastor Kelsey Steele says the recent officer-involved shooting that happened in New Haven created a heightened level of division and mistrust between the community and law enforcement. He views Sunday’s prayer as a time to have a calm and productive conversation.
Police Chiefs from both Yale and Hamden, alongside the mayors from Hamden and New Haven are heading to church today to participate in a community prayer service.
Pastor Kelsey Steele is holding the special service at 11:30 a.m. in response to officer-involved shootings earlier this month.
The shooting in New Haven involved a Hamden and a Yale Police Officer. Both officers fired their weapon at a car they believed to be involved in a reported attempted robbery. Inside was an unarmed couple, the passenger was shot.
Pastor Steele says today’s approach is needed.
The Community Healing Prayer Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. at Varick Memorial Church, located at 242 Dixwell Avenue in New Haven.
You can watch the service live here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.