MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Two boys from Middletown are grieving the loss of both of their parents after police said the children’s father murdered their mother.
Middletown police said 37-year-old William Bigaud was taken into custody on I-85 in Georgia after a traffic stop.
Now people all over Connecticut and around the country are rallying around the children thanks to a GoFundMe fundraising page that was organized by one of the boys' teachers.
People who knew Quanisha Burruss, like Lou Vollono who taught one of her sons at Middletown High Schools, said she was so much more than any photograph could portray.
"It was very evidently clear that she cared about him and cared about his younger brother," Vollono told Channel 3.
Burruss's two boys lost her last week.
Police say her ex-boyfriend, Bigaud, the father of her children, murdered her in Middletown. Police caught up with him days later in Georgia.
RELATED: Man suspected of Middletown murder captured in Georgia
"My initial reaction was sadness and my second reaction was what are we going to do to help," Vollono said.
Now the community is wrapping its arms around the two boys.
One attends Middletown High School. The other is in middle school.
"Four words: We got your back," Vollono said. "I think that’s what these kids need to hear."
Vollono said he set up the GoFundMe page to help pay for the children's education. Another friend set up a similar site to help with immediate financial issues.
Vollono called the boys survivors of domestic violence.
These kids in some ways are the left overs of what was allowed to happen," he said. "And now we have a responsibility to put those pieces back together as a state."
Vollono said the boys are struggling, but he hopes the overwhelming response sends them a powerful message beyond even the financial contributions.
"We are going to take care of you as a state we are going to take care of you as a town," he said. "We are doing this for you because we believe in you. We know what you have to offer the world."
The links to the GoFundMe pages are as follows:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/quanisha-quotnishaquot-burruss-amp-family
https://www.gofundme.com/f/to-benefit-the-burrussbigaud-brothers
